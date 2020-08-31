STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTU supplementary exams for all semesters to begin from September 9

The examinations will be conducted ensuring strict compliance to the Covid-19 protocol.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University) (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The supplementary examinations for all semesters of the Kerala Technological University (KTU) will begin from September 9. The detailed schedule will be published in the coming days.KTU Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree said these examinations would help students complete their courses at one go.

“These exams will be a boon to students who have been placed through campus recruitment and who have received admission for higher studies. Students should make the maximum use of this opportunity to clear the backlog in different semesters,” she said in a statement.

University officials said many students have confided that they may lose jobs should they fail to clear backlog from the previous semesters. There have been growing demands from students and parents to conduct supplementary exams and to expedite the announcement of results.

The examinations will be conducted ensuring strict compliance to the Covid-19 protocol.Taking into account the travel constraints of students who need to come from other countries and states to write these examinations, the university has declared the dates in advance. Besides, students are given a chance to choose examination centres close to their current residences in the state. Those students who are unable to appear for these exams can clear the backlog in the opportunities available thereafter.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the university has directed all heads of institutions to contact the district administration or the health department for the smooth conduct of the examinations. The university will soon issue detailed guidelines regarding the same.

The Vice Chancellor said the university was making all efforts to announce the results of the final semester exams held in August before September 20.

