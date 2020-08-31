Police’s centralised surveillance system gets lukewarm response in Thiruvananthapuram

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-touted Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) launched by the Police Department in association with Keltron and technical partner Galaxon International has received a lukewarm response from the market. Since its release last November, the project has only managed to attract 27 clients across the state, contrary to the expectations of the three stakeholders.

Keltron sources attribute the sluggish feedback to the Covid-19 outbreak. “We were expecting 1,500 connections by November. The revenue return is not enough to cover the expenses incurred by Keltron and the project is far from reaching a break-even situation,” a source said.

However, data reveal the response to the project was even dismal before Covid struck as only 18 clients had availed the facility then.

The police had introduced CIMS claiming it could play a key role in enhancing security scenario in the state and will be helpful in mounting centralised monitoring of the residential and industrial units using customised hardware and networking software.

Revenue to be shared among 3 stakeholders

As per data, the state government will get 13% of the total revenue as monitoring charge, while Keltron will get 87%. Out of the Keltron’s share, 77% will go to Galaxon. Keltron sources said the private firm is taking the chunk of the revenue as they have invested heavily on the project. “Plus they have set up the control room and will foot all other recurring expenses” the sources said.