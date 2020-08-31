STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police’s centralised surveillance system gets lukewarm response in Thiruvananthapuram

However, data reveal the response to the project was even dismal before Covid struck as only 18 clients had availed the facility then.

Published: 31st August 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, Police Hat

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-touted Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) launched by the Police Department in association with Keltron and technical partner Galaxon International has received a lukewarm response from the market. Since its release last November, the project  has only managed to attract 27 clients across the state, contrary to the expectations of the three stakeholders.

Keltron sources attribute the sluggish feedback to the Covid-19 outbreak. “We were expecting 1,500 connections by November. The revenue return is not enough to cover the expenses incurred by Keltron and the project is far from reaching a break-even situation,” a source said.

However, data reveal the response to the project was even dismal before Covid struck as only 18 clients had availed the facility then.

The police had introduced CIMS claiming it could play a key role in enhancing security scenario in the state and will be helpful in mounting centralised monitoring of the residential and industrial units using customised hardware and networking software.

Revenue to be shared among 3 stakeholders
As per data, the state government will get 13% of the total revenue as monitoring charge, while Keltron will get 87%. Out of the Keltron’s share, 77% will go to Galaxon. Keltron sources said the private firm is taking the chunk of the revenue as they have invested heavily on the project. “Plus they have set up the control room and will foot all other recurring expenses” the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Intrusion Monitoring System centralised surveillance
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp