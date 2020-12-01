STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
234 new Covid cases in Capital district, 334 recover

As many as 234 people tested positive in the district on Monday.

Published: 01st December 2020 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 234 people tested positive in the district on Monday. The active cases in the district went down to 4,180. Meanwhile, 334 people recovered on the day.Four deaths were reported on the day. The deceased are Jagadamma (75) from Pappanamcode, Jayaraj (52) from Thampanoor, Ali Akbar (86) from Varkala and Vijayan (60) from Kallara. With this, the death tolls in rose to 550, the highest in the state.

As many as 1,930 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while 29,527 people are under Covid observation. Of them,112  people have been admitted at various quarantine centres in the district.Among the new cases, 153 people contracted the disease through local transmission among which six are health workers. The district has reported 72,018 cases  so far.

Pinning hope on vaccine alone is not advisable, says virologist
T’Puram: With the nation gearing up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive, renowned virologist Jacob John said pinning one’s hope on the vaccine alone is not advisable.  According to him, along with the discussions of the vaccine programme, the authorities concerned should underscore the importance of following non-pharmacological measures to control the pandemic like wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing, following hand and respiratory hygiene and others.

He said this at a webinar on ‘Covid vaccines -- Prospects and problems’ organised by IMA-Trivandrum Branch on Saturday. “There should be a modality for distributing the vaccine. Also, the entire drive should have to be carefully recorded including adverse events,” Jacob said.  Follow-up study on the benefits and risks of the vaccination drive will also have to be carried out in the long run,” said Jacob.  At the same time, the he said people who have recovered should get adequate priority in inoculation drive.

