Efforts to turn students into green entrepreneurs

The plan is to give comprehensive training sessions on ‘student-friendly farming methods’ to interested students from across the state.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to motivate students to use their time creatively at home, the Voluntary Higher Secondary Education (VHSE), Kerala, has come up with ‘Haritham Haritham’ project which aims at encouraging students to take up farming activities at home and become green entrepreneurs.  
The plan is to give comprehensive training sessions on ‘student-friendly farming methods’ to interested students from across the state. Free online classes will be imparted from December 1 by Kerala University and certificates would be distributed to the participants.

The five-day-long online programme for the VHSE students will be handled by experts from the agriculture sector. Head of the University Directorate of Extension Jiju P Alex will lead the programme. As many as 5,000 students, parents and teachers are expected to take part in the programme which aims at preparing the students. Director of Public Education Jeevan Babu K will interact with the participants on the first day.

