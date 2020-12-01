LDF confident of retaining Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Varkala, LDF is confident of retaining the seats while UDF is yet to taste success in their first-ever council. The incumbent block panchayat president, M K Yoosaf, said the previous tenure saw major contributions like the Varkala Kuthari, branded and sold by the block panchayat, and building houses and allotting land for people in need under LIFE Mission. While he is not contesting the elections, Yoosaf believes that the efforts will pay off.

Varkala Kahar, former MLA and UDF leader, however expressed confidence in securing majority seats in the block panchayat this time around. BJP state committee member Alamcode Danaseelan said winds will blow in favour of the saffron party during this election. The party, unlike last time has fielded candidates in all divisions this time and expects victory in four seats.

“We hope we can cash in on the current political scenario to win a few seats this time around,” said Danaseelan. However, the LDF and UDF have not projected anyone for the president post which is reserved for woman (general), BJP has projected Darshana Gokul from Chemmaruthi as a possible presidential candidate should they win.

Nedumangad

Divisions 13

Voters 1,53,947

Panchayats: Vembayam, Panavoor, Aanadu, Karakulam and Aruvikkara.

Incumbent LDF: 10 (CPM -7 , CPI- 3), UDF: 3

Candidature LDF: 13 seats (CPM:9 CPI: 3 and LDF independent from Chullimanoor division)

UDF: Congress 13 seats

BJP: 13 seats

Block president Reserved for woman

Athiyannoor

Divisions 13

Voters 1,23,899

Panchayats Karimkulam, Kottukal, Kanjiramkulam, Athiyannoor and Venganoor.

Incumbent: LDF: 5, UDF: 8

Candidature LDF (CPM: 9, CPI: 2,

Janata Dal (S) : 2)

UDF: 13 seats; BJP: 13 seats

Block president No reservation

Varkala

Divisions 13

Voters 1,36,062

Panchayats: Vettoor, Chemmaruthi, Cherunniyoor, Ottur, Manamboor, Elakamon, Edava.

Incumbent LDF: 11, UDF: 2

Candidature LDF : CPM: 11, CPI: 2; UDF: All eats; BJP: All seats