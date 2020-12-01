STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF confident of retaining Varkala

 In Varkala, LDF is confident of retaining the seats while UDF is yet to taste success in their first-ever council.

Published: 01st December 2020

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Varkala, LDF is confident of retaining the seats while UDF is yet to taste success in their first-ever council. The incumbent block panchayat president, M K Yoosaf, said the previous tenure saw major contributions like the Varkala Kuthari, branded and sold by the block panchayat, and building houses and allotting land for people in need under LIFE Mission. While he is not contesting the elections, Yoosaf believes that the efforts will pay off. 

Varkala Kahar, former MLA and UDF leader, however expressed confidence in securing majority seats in the block panchayat this time around. BJP state committee member Alamcode Danaseelan said winds will blow in favour of the saffron party during this election. The party, unlike last time has fielded candidates in all divisions this time and expects victory in four seats. 

“We hope we can cash in on the current political scenario to win a few seats this time around,” said Danaseelan. However, the LDF and UDF have not projected anyone for the president post which is reserved for woman (general), BJP has projected Darshana Gokul from Chemmaruthi as a possible presidential candidate should they win.

Nedumangad

Divisions     13 
Voters    1,53,947
Panchayats: Vembayam, Panavoor, Aanadu, Karakulam and Aruvikkara. 
Incumbent    LDF: 10 (CPM -7 , CPI- 3), UDF: 3
Candidature    LDF: 13 seats (CPM:9 CPI: 3 and LDF independent from  Chullimanoor division)
 UDF: Congress 13 seats
BJP: 13 seats 
Block president    Reserved for woman  

Athiyannoor

Divisions    13
Voters    1,23,899
Panchayats    Karimkulam, Kottukal, Kanjiramkulam, Athiyannoor and Venganoor. 
Incumbent:     LDF: 5, UDF: 8 
Candidature    LDF (CPM: 9, CPI: 2, 
 Janata Dal (S) : 2)
 UDF: 13 seats; BJP: 13 seats
Block president    No reservation

Varkala 

Divisions    13
Voters    1,36,062
Panchayats: Vettoor, Chemmaruthi, Cherunniyoor, Ottur, Manamboor, Elakamon, Edava. 
Incumbent    LDF: 11, UDF: 2
Candidature    LDF : CPM: 11, CPI: 2; UDF: All eats;  BJP: All seats

