No grounds to disqualify BJP district president: SEC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP district president V V Rajesh cannot be disqualified from contesting in Poojapura ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation because his name figures in the voters’ list of more than one local body, the State Election Commission has clarified. “We have received a complaint that Rajesh’s name has been figured in the voters’ list in three separate places. However, this cannot be a reason for disqualification of that candidate,” State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran told reporters here on Monday.

Bhaskaran said that as per rules, a candidate can enter the fray in a local body provided he or she is the voter in any ward of that civic body. A person’s candidature does not become void if he or she also figures in the voters’ list of another local body. However, if the candidate casts vote in more than one place, a criminal case can be lodged against that person, he said. Asked about Rajesh’s statement, that his name figuring in more than one local body was a lapse on the part of the polling officials, the State Election Commissioner said that aspect would also be examined.

To a query on whether it would not constitute a violation of Rajesh’s election declaration, the State Election Commissioner said Rajesh’s defence on the matter also needs to be taken into account. Rajesh had maintained that his name was not deleted by polling officials even after giving representations to this effect.

The complaint

According to the complaint submitted by the CPI to the poll panel, Rajesh submitted his election declaration by hiding the fact that his name figured in the voters’ list in three places. The party’s district secretary G R Anil pointed out that Rajesh’s name figured thrice in the voters’ list - twice in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and also in Nedumangad municipality. The CPI leader in his complaint said that Rajesh filed his nomination as a voter from Vanchiyoor ward. However, his name also figures in the voters’ list of ward no 16 of Nedumangad municipality and PTP Nagar Ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.