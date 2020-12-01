STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No grounds to disqualify BJP district president: SEC

As per rule, a candidate can enter fray if he or she is voter in any ward of that civic body 
 

Published: 01st December 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

V V Rajesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP district president V V Rajesh cannot be disqualified from contesting in Poojapura ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation because his name figures in the voters’ list of more than one local body, the State Election Commission has clarified. “We have received a complaint that Rajesh’s name has been figured in the voters’ list in three separate places. However, this cannot be a reason for disqualification of that candidate,” State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran told reporters here on Monday.

Bhaskaran said that as per rules, a candidate can enter the fray in a local body provided he or she is the voter in any ward of that civic body. A person’s candidature does not become void if he or she also figures in the voters’ list of another local body. However, if the candidate casts vote in more than one place, a criminal case can be lodged against that person, he said. Asked about Rajesh’s statement, that his name figuring in more than one local body was a lapse on the part of the polling officials, the State Election Commissioner said that aspect would also be examined.  

To a query on whether it would not constitute a violation of Rajesh’s election declaration, the State Election Commissioner said Rajesh’s defence on the matter also needs to be taken into account. Rajesh had maintained that his name was not deleted by polling officials even after giving representations to this effect.

The complaint
According to the complaint submitted by the CPI to the poll panel, Rajesh submitted his election declaration by hiding the fact that his name figured in the voters’ list in three places. The party’s district secretary G R Anil pointed out that Rajesh’s name figured thrice in the voters’ list - twice in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and also in Nedumangad municipality. The CPI leader in his complaint said that Rajesh filed his nomination as a voter from Vanchiyoor ward. However, his name also figures in the voters’ list of ward no 16 of Nedumangad municipality and PTP Nagar Ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp