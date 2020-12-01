STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF hopes to break into Left fort in Nedumangad

Over the past decade, LDF has dominated 10 of 11 block panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram. While UDF is fighting to increase its share, BJP is keen to open account. TNIE takes a look

Published: 01st December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M), CPM, Congress, UDF, Left flags

Picture for representational purpose

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Till date, Nedumangad block panchayat has been a known LDF fort. This time, UDF aims to increase its seats here, while BJP hopes to get its first-ever representative inside. 
The incumbent block panchayat president B Biju is confident that LDF will come back to power, with more seats than the current 10. “It has been a challenging task to explore maximum opportunities within the limitations of block panchayats. Block panchayats can give assistance to groups and we have cooperated with Kudumbashree and anganwadi groups.

Directly, we do not have power to involve ourselves with individuals or institutions. Our aim is to improve the living conditions in over 20 SC/ST colonies. During our tenure, we have implemented monumental projects such as the Killiyar Mission and Jaivagramam and our agri incubation centre is providing jobs to many here,” Biju said. 

DCC general secretary Thekkada Anil exuded confidence in demolishing the LDF fort and UDF winning nine seats, thus taking control of the block panchayat for the first time since its formation in 1995.  BJP mandalam president Vijayakumar said the party would win four divisions. They have their eyes set on Vettinad, Thekkada, Nannattukavu and Karakulam divisions.

With the block panchayat president post being reserved for woman, all three parties have fielded  strong woman candidates. Former district panchayat member V Ambili who is contesting from Maruthoor is a possible president candidate of the LDF. while Anita Kumari contesting from Karakulam is considered UDF’s favourite choice.

