Give NDA a chance: Union min

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA should assume power in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the city to fully realise the benefits of various development projects initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister V Muraleedharan has said.He was speaking at a convention of NDA candidates in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation at Thycaud here on Tuesday. If the capital realises the full potential of Thiruvananthapuram airport, Vizhinjam project and NH development, it can change the face of South India. He said Palakkad municipality, ruled by the BJP, was an apt model of development.