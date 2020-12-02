LDF in tough fight to retain Parassala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Parassala, UDF hopes to get back to power while LDF is confident of getting a mandate with better numbers than last time. With BJP gaining foothold here locally, the support is expected to turn into votes in the local body polls.UDF which lost power in the block panchayat in 2015 due to a UDF independent siding with LDF, is determined to gain a better lead.

Kolliyoor Sathyaneshan, UDF candidate and party block president, said they expect to win at least 10 seats this time around. Meanwhile, CK Hareendran MLA said the LDF would come secure the block panchayat. “ Unlike last tenure, we will see an absolute majority this time around and we are confident of winning more seats here,” Hareendran said.

Parassala

Divisions 14

Panchayats: Thirupuram, Kulathoor, Poovar, Karode, Chenkal and Parassala

Incumbent LDF: 7+1 UDF independent, UDF: 6

Candidature LDF: 14 seats CPM (10), CPM Independent (1) and CPI (3)

UDF: Congress 14 seats

Block president General (No Reservation)