STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF in tough fight to retain Parassala

In Parassala, UDF hopes to get back to power while LDF is confident of getting a mandate with better numbers than last time.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Parassala, UDF hopes to get back to power while LDF is confident of getting a mandate with better numbers than last time. With BJP gaining foothold here locally, the support is expected to turn into votes in the local body polls.UDF which lost power in the block panchayat in 2015 due to a UDF independent siding with LDF, is determined to gain a better lead.

Kolliyoor Sathyaneshan, UDF candidate and party block president, said they expect to win at least 10 seats this time around. Meanwhile, CK Hareendran MLA said the LDF would come secure the block panchayat. “ Unlike last tenure, we will see an absolute majority this time around and we are confident of winning more seats here,” Hareendran said. 

Parassala

Divisions     14 
Panchayats: Thirupuram, Kulathoor, Poovar, Karode, Chenkal and Parassala
Incumbent    LDF: 7+1 UDF independent, UDF: 6
Candidature    LDF: 14 seats CPM (10), CPM         Independent (1) and CPI (3)
UDF: Congress 14 seats
Block president    General (No Reservation)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Parassala
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp