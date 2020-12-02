NDA releases ‘development document’ for Capital
Published: 02nd December 2020 04:45 AM | Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:45 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA has promised conducting mass contact programmes on a monthly basis to resolve issues of residents if voted to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.
BJP district president V V Rajesh who is also a candidate in the Corporation, said the region-wise mass contact programmes will be the first-of-its-kind to be launched by a civic body.
“It will be immensely beneficial to residents who have to make numerous visits to the Corporation to get their issues resolved,” he said. The mass contact programme is among the many proposals in the NDA’s ‘development document’ released on Tuesday.
Titled ‘Our Action Plan for Ananthapuri’, the document also proposes a ‘Samagra Swachch’ project for making Thiruvananthapuram the cleanest city in the country. At present, the capital city is ranked 372 in the national cleanliness survey.
action plan for ananthapuri
- Making T’Puram airport the best in South India
- Industrial corridor between airport and Vizhinjam sea port
- Ensuring insurance cover to all through central schemes
- Implementation of ‘Atal Kitchen project to provide meal at J20
- Revamping drainage system; removal of waste from manholes every month
- Collection of e-waste once a month, plastic waste once a week and bio waste daily
- Monitoring water pollution using digital methods and taking remedial measures
- Implementing a comprehensive flood mitigation mechanism using the latest technology
- Setting up of decentralised solid waste treatment plans across the city
- Creating value-added products from waste under the ‘waste to wealth’ model
- Devising a comprehensive project to generate energy from waste
- Setting up a separate crematorium for pets, stray dogs
- Making the capital carbon neutral and roads bycycle friendly.