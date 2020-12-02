NDA releases ‘development document’ for Capital 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA has promised conducting mass contact programmes on a monthly basis to resolve issues of residents if voted to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

BJP district president V V Rajesh who is also a candidate in the Corporation, said the region-wise mass contact programmes will be the first-of-its-kind to be launched by a civic body.

“It will be immensely beneficial to residents who have to make numerous visits to the Corporation to get their issues resolved,” he said. The mass contact programme is among the many proposals in the NDA’s ‘development document’ released on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Our Action Plan for Ananthapuri’, the document also proposes a ‘Samagra Swachch’ project for making Thiruvananthapuram the cleanest city in the country. At present, the capital city is ranked 372 in the national cleanliness survey.

