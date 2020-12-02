STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perumkadavila: Aiming to avoid another tie-breaker 

Vijaya Chandran, who is the UDF candidate in the block panchayat and the front's president-probable, said the party expects victory in at least 10 divisions.

For representational purposes

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Perumkadavila, the fight between the LDF and the UDF has been tight for a decade. Both fronts ended up tying for seven seats each in the 2010 and 2015 local body polls, which led to a picking lot choosing the president and vice-president. While LDF won the lot for president and UDF vice-president in 2010, LDF bagged both the positions in the 2015 elections. This time, while the dominant fronts will look to avoid another tie-breaker, the NDA will try to open its account in the block panchayat.

BJP mandalam president Inchivila Anil said NDA is highly hopeful of winning three divisions -- Manchavilakom, Aryancode and Perumkadavila.

Perumkadavila

Divisions     14 
Panchayats: Amboori, Kallikad, Aryancode, Kunnathukal, Vellarada, Kollayil, Perumkadavila, Ottasekharamangalam 
Incumbent    LDF: 7, UDF: 7
Candidature    LDF:   CPM: 11, CPI: 3
    UDF: all seats by Congress
NDA: BJP: 12, BDJS:1,
    Kamaraj Congress (KKC): 1

Perumkadavila
For representational purposes
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
