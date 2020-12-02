Perumkadavila: Aiming to avoid another tie-breaker 

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Perumkadavila, the fight between the LDF and the UDF has been tight for a decade. Both fronts ended up tying for seven seats each in the 2010 and 2015 local body polls, which led to a picking lot choosing the president and vice-president. While LDF won the lot for president and UDF vice-president in 2010, LDF bagged both the positions in the 2015 elections. This time, while the dominant fronts will look to avoid another tie-breaker, the NDA will try to open its account in the block panchayat.

Vijaya Chandran, who is the UDF candidate in the block panchayat and the front’s president-probable, said the party expects victory in at least 10 divisions. BJP mandalam president Inchivila Anil said NDA is highly hopeful of winning three divisions -- Manchavilakom, Aryancode and Perumkadavila.

Perumkadavila

Divisions 14

Panchayats: Amboori, Kallikad, Aryancode, Kunnathukal, Vellarada, Kollayil, Perumkadavila, Ottasekharamangalam

Incumbent LDF: 7, UDF: 7

Candidature LDF: CPM: 11, CPI: 3

UDF: all seats by Congress

NDA: BJP: 12, BDJS:1,

Kamaraj Congress (KKC): 1