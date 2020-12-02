STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Video of cops assaulting father-son duo goes viral

The incident took place on May 12.  Jithu had then figured in the constable ranklist of Kerala Armed Police battalion.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the video clip of a grade ASI misbehaving with a complainant at Neyyar Dam police station went viral on social media, yet another video footage in which police personnel are seen attacking two persons, one of them a retired SI, is being circulated.The video of Valiyamala policemen manhandling retired SI, 65-year-old Vijayan, and his 27-year-old son Jithu near their residence at Karipur has gone viral after Jithu released it later.

The incident took place on May 12.  Jithu had then figured in the constable ranklist of Kerala Armed Police battalion. According to Jithu, Vijayan and another retired policeman Raveendran entered into an argument over felling of a tree.  Following this, Valiyamala SI  K B Babu rushed to the spot. Jithu, who was also present, turned up for his father’s defence. When Babu pushed Vijayan, Jithu intervened and blocked him. Other police officers also intervened and a scuffle erupted between the police and the father-son duo.

Meanwhile Jithu shot the visuals on his mobile phone. However, he did not release them at that time as he was in the ranklist. But the police allegedly framed Vijayan and Jithu and charged Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) against them, following which Jithu released the video as he lost the chance to join government service.

Though they were jailed, they secured bail from Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate. But the incident spoiled Jithu’s chances to join the police service. Jithu said that the police were taking vengeance against him and even after the eyewitnesses claimed that Vijayan and Jithu never attacked the police.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp