Video of cops assaulting father-son duo goes viral

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the video clip of a grade ASI misbehaving with a complainant at Neyyar Dam police station went viral on social media, yet another video footage in which police personnel are seen attacking two persons, one of them a retired SI, is being circulated.The video of Valiyamala policemen manhandling retired SI, 65-year-old Vijayan, and his 27-year-old son Jithu near their residence at Karipur has gone viral after Jithu released it later.

The incident took place on May 12. Jithu had then figured in the constable ranklist of Kerala Armed Police battalion. According to Jithu, Vijayan and another retired policeman Raveendran entered into an argument over felling of a tree. Following this, Valiyamala SI K B Babu rushed to the spot. Jithu, who was also present, turned up for his father’s defence. When Babu pushed Vijayan, Jithu intervened and blocked him. Other police officers also intervened and a scuffle erupted between the police and the father-son duo.

Meanwhile Jithu shot the visuals on his mobile phone. However, he did not release them at that time as he was in the ranklist. But the police allegedly framed Vijayan and Jithu and charged Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) against them, following which Jithu released the video as he lost the chance to join government service.

Though they were jailed, they secured bail from Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate. But the incident spoiled Jithu’s chances to join the police service. Jithu said that the police were taking vengeance against him and even after the eyewitnesses claimed that Vijayan and Jithu never attacked the police.

