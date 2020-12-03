523 test Covid positive in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid figures, which had remained below 400 mark in the district for the past several weeks, crossed the 500-mark on Wednesday. A total of 523 people tested positive for the infection, while 465 recovered. Among the newly infected, 371 contracted the infection through local transmission. Of them, four are health workers.

Four persons also succumbed to the disease on the day. The deceased are Sumathi, 65, from Kudappanakunnu, Ganesha Pillai, 82, from Palkulangara, Thulaseedharan Nair, 57, from Sreekaryam and Prema, 60, a Chennai native who was under treatment here. The district currently has 4,169 active cases.

As many as 2,216 more people were newly placed under observation in the district on the day. A total of 31,513 people were under observation, including 98 in quarantine centres.

Covid tracker

Today’s cases 523

Today’s deaths 4

Today’s recoveries 465

Total cases 72,945

Total deaths 558

Total recoveries 68,354

Active cases 4,169