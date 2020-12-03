STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
523 test Covid positive in Thiruvananthapuram

The Covid figures, which had remained below 400 mark in the district for the past several weeks,  crossed the 500-mark on Wednesday. 

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid figures, which had remained below 400 mark in the district for the past several weeks,  crossed the 500-mark on Wednesday. A total of 523 people tested positive for the infection, while 465 recovered. Among the newly infected, 371 contracted the infection through local transmission. Of them, four are health workers. 

Four persons also succumbed to the disease on the day. The deceased are Sumathi, 65, from Kudappanakunnu, Ganesha Pillai, 82, from Palkulangara, Thulaseedharan Nair, 57, from Sreekaryam and Prema, 60, a Chennai native who was under treatment here. The district currently has 4,169 active cases. 
As many as 2,216 more people were newly placed under observation in the district on the day. A total of 31,513 people were under observation, including 98 in quarantine centres.

Covid tracker

Today’s cases    523
Today’s deaths    4
Today’s recoveries    465
Total cases    72,945
Total deaths    558
Total recoveries    68,354
Active cases     4,169

