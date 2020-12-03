Close fight in Nemom

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The only block panchayat BJP has expressed confidence of winning majority seats, Nemom, had given the party two seats last tenure. Meanwhile, after losing the president post to LDF during last tenure one year after election owing to a no-confidence motion, UDF is doubling up efforts to come back to power. LDF meanwhile is hoping for a clear majority this time around.

“We are confident of winning majority seats in Nemom. Our voting percentage in the last elections was good. Some of our candidates had finished second. We have done organised work this time around to mobilise all our votes,” said Pallichal Biju, BJP Kattakada mandalam president.

Meanwhile M M Basheer, CPM district committee member, said the LDF is confident of a major win. “We will win back the seats we lost with small margins last time,” he said.UDF Kattakada block Congress committee president Vandannoor Sadasivan said that in the current political scenario where the state government is exposed, UDF will come into power.