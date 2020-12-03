STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dog with limbs tied up died of sexual torture?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People for Animals (PFA) has dubbed the death of a stray dog found with its front and hind legs bound using wire rope as ‘mysterious’. PFA authorities and the vet, who conducted the autopsy of the canine, suspect that the animal may have died due to sexual torture by human(s). The gruesome incident had occurred at Poondakadavu in Attingal Poovanpara from where pictures of the stray dog with its legs bound were sent to the PFA .

But by the time the rescue team reached the scene of the incident, the dog had died. Sreedevi S Kartha of PFA  told TNIE that there were wounds on the carcass of the stray dog. Its bones were protruding and the flesh had started decaying indicating that the incident might have occurred a few days ago. The stray dog could not get up since its legs were bound using wire rope. 

“We are assuming that the hapless stray dog knew the person(s) who had allegedly tied it using a wire rope. The private parts of the dog were injured which has led us to suspect that it died of sexual torture. PFA has registered a case with Nagaroor police and a probe is on. The report of the postmortem  to be held at Palode Chief Disease Investigation Office will be available on Thursday and it will help establish the actual cause of death,” said Sreedevi. 

