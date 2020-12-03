STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF will win 50 seats: Neyyattinkara Sanal

With less than a week for the polls, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal is hopeful of garnering around 50 seats.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:28 AM

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less than a week for the polls, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal is hopeful of garnering around 50 seats. If the top brass of the UDF leadership is expecting nearly 30 seats, Sanal has always been one to aim higher. TNIE speaks to the man who has been leading the front in the capital city. The UDF was pushed to the third position with 21 seats in the 2015 local body elections. What are your expectations this time?

I feel UDF has an edge. I hope  we will win 45 to 50 seats in the corporation.
There are reports that in the majority of the constituencies spread across 100 wards, the contest is primarily between the CPM and the BJP candidates. What is your take on this?

There is a hidden understanding between the CPM and BJP. I feel they have hatched a plan to defeat the UDF. BJP seems to be acting as the B team of the LDF.
There have been widespread allegations of seat-sharing between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions of the Congress. This is happening at a time when the LDF and BJP have fielded their candidates who are young, qualified and widely-accepted. How do you react?

These are baseless allegations. We have ensured to bring both old and new faces in our candidate list who are qualified, from good family backgrounds and above all, are publicly accepted. For the first time, we ensured that respective ward committees came up with a unanimous list and this has been applied in the majority of the constituencies except in a handful of seats. 

In certain places due to rebel candidates, we had to give the seat to UDF allies. But to a large extent, we have been able to dissuade them from entering the fray where there has been the only minimal presence of rebel candidates.

