424 new Covid cases, fewer recoveries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 424 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Thursday. But there were fewer recoveries which stood at 380. Currently there are 4,207 active cases in the district. Besides, there were five Covid deaths -- Thankarajan, 80, from Mukkolakkal, Indu Sekharan ,65, from Attingal, Akhil,27, from Ayira, Neelakandan Ashari, 85, from Chirayinkeezhu and Mohanan Nair, 63, from Kadakampally -- on the day. As many as 2,015 people are newly under observation in the district while 31,677 people are under Covid observation. Among the total cases, 314 are through local transmission, with four health workers also figuring among the positive cases.

Covid tracker

Today’s cases: 424

Today’s deaths: 5

Today’s recoveries: 380

Total cases: 73,369

Total deaths: 563

Total recoveries: 68,734

Active cases: 4,207