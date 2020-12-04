CEO proposes increasing number of polling booths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the Covid situation, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has discussed with the state government a proposal to set up around 16,000 auxiliary polling booths, in addition to the regular ones, for the assembly elections which are due next year. The proposal came up during a meeting held here on Thursday to assess the preparedness for the election. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, state police chief Loknath Behera and other senior government officials attended.

Besides, the top-level meeting factored in the additional expenses and manpower that will be required if the proposal for increasing the number of polling booths were to be adopted. Behera pointed out that extra security measures will be required in such a scenario. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh explained the additional expenses the exchequer will have to bear on account of this. The additional expenses will be met through supplementary demand for grants in the assembly, the meeting decided.

