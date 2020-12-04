Cyclone Burevi alert: People shifted from Ponmudi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 177 inhabitants of layams ( housing lines of estate workers) at Ponmudi here were moved out of their homes and put up at two rescue camps in nearby Vithura in the wake of Burevi cyclone alert. With the popular hill station forecast as Burevi’s gateway to the district, the residents were shifted as a precautionary measure.

The men among the group were housed at the Vocational Higher Secondary School in Vithura while the women and children were put up at the camp in Anappara. Anilkumar, tahsildar, Nedumangad, said the people will remain in the camps at least till Saturday. “We won’t move them back home in a rush after the estimated time period.

Till the time it emerges that the situation is under control, we will wait out,” he said.Meanwhile, Jisha, former councillor, Ponmudi, said those shifted to the relief camps are gradually settling in. “People were convinced of the danger and there was not much trouble in moving everyone. A health team is on standby and police are also here to cater to any need,” she said. The people were shifted to the camps in KSRTC buses. All of them were subjected to Covid tests.

Armed forces on guard

T’Puram: Armed forces stationed in the capital are geared to face potential hazard of the Cyclone Burevi. The Pangode Military Station said it is ready with 12 columns each consisting 25 Army personnel. Mi-17 and Sarang helicopters and AN-32 aircraft, stationed at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, will be deployed in case of emergency. The Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam has deployed two ships and two boats for the rescue efforts.

The Southern Air Command Headquarters at Akkulam and Air Force Station at Shankhumukham are fully prepared to deal with any situation. Aircraft of Navy and Coast Guard conducted their sorties off the coast Thiruvananthapuram and Lakshadweep for surveillance, said an official statement. Senior officers of various armed forces held discussions with the state government officials on Thursday and reviewed the situation.

‘Disaster ward’ set up at GMCH

T’Puram : In view of the cyclone Burevi threat, a disaster ward has been set up at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Thiruvananthapuram, to deal with any possible emergency situation. In a statement released here, hospital authorities said they have converted the non-Covid ward meant for men into a “disaster ward”. Arrangements have been made to ensure expert treatment for those who fall victim to the disaster.

KU exams postponed

T’Puram: In the wake of Cyclone Burevi, University of Kerala has postponed all examinations scheduled to the be held on Friday (December 4). Fresh dates will be announced later, the Controller of Examinations said.