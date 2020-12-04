Dance festival to honour arts scholar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Youth Commission jointly with Bharat Bhavan - the official cultural exchange centre of Kerala - will organise a dance festival ‘Indian Classical Dance Fest’ to celebrate Padmavibhushan Kapila Vatsyayan from Tuesday. Cultural Minister A K Balan will inaugurate the eight day-long dance festival which will conclude on December 15.

Minister for Youth Welfare E P Jayarajan will inaugurate the concluding ceremony of the online dance festival which will feature a slew of dance performances. Eighty performers will take part in the festival from across the country.The dance festival will be live-streamed on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of Bharat Bhavan. The programme will be held every day at 7 pm.

