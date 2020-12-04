Food kits, a positive impact on the LDF govt’s image: GR Anil

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: GR Anil, district secretary of the CPI, the second largest partner in the LDF, exudes confidence of a sweeping win for his front in this LSG election. Excerpts:



Q. Has the controversies that hit the Pinarayi Vijayan government affected the prospects of the front?

A. No. Because people are concerned about local issues in local self-government elections. And the LDF has done a commendable job in the corporation and panchayat. We are seeking their mandate for a continuation.

Q. Is social welfare pension the party’s campaign highlight?

A. Not just that. The free food kits had a positive impact on the LDF government’s image.

Half of the population are victims of the economic fallout of Covid-19. For them, the monthly food kits are a much required support.

Q. The BJP is on an all out fight to win the corporation this time. Will anti-incumbency combined with political controversies affect LDF prospects?

A. The BJP will not be able to make the impact that it did in the previous election. The previous performances were due to the involvement of RSS in some social issues. Now, people have a dislike for the party due to the hike in petrol and LPG prices.

Q. The CPI is contesting some seats where it was in the third position last time. Will there be a change?

A. We have fielded some promising candidates in seats like Thuruthummoola and Njandoorkonam. In Thuruthummoola, our candidate is a 22-year old BTech holder who can make a considerable impact. At Njandoorkonam too, the candidate has already won public support.