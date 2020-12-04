STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF fort likely to remain unbreachable in Chirayinkeezhu

Published: 04th December 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu is another block panchayat in the district which has only seen LDF in power, and UDF is heading to give a hard fight this time around. Meanwhile, the BJP is contesting in all divisions except one in the coastal division of Anchuthengu. CPM district secretariat member R Ramu said the block is predominantly has a left leaning and it will reflect in voting this time also. “One cannot be surprised if we win all seats as in the past. We will win no less than 10 seats for sure,” he said. LDF has enjoyed a clear majority here for years. 

Chirayinkeezhu Block Congress Committee president Viswanathan Nair said the major problem UDF had with winning more seats in block panchayat is lack of focus in the area when deciding candidates. “We can win easily in block panchayats. The voting pattern is not the problem we face. During local body polls, focus is mostly on district panchayat and grama panchayats.

This time around we have made some changes and have fielded strong candidates. We can win around 9 seats without issues,” said Viswanathan. Hari G Sarkara, who represents the BJP, said the party would make inroads in Chirayinkeezhu this time. While the party doesn’t have candidate in one division, the focus is on putting maximum effort on remaining divisions. 

Over the past decade, LDF has dominated 10 of 11 block panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram. While UDF is fighting to increase its share, BJP is keen to open account. TNIE takes a look

Chirayinkeezhu

Divisions    13
Incumbent:     LDF: 9, UDF: 4 
Candidature    LDF - CPM: 11, CPI: 1, Janata         Dal S(1); UDF- Congress (12)         RSP (1); BJP: 12 seats 
Panchayats: Chirayinkeezhu, Mudakkal, Kizhuvilam, Kadakkavoor, Vakkom, Anchuthengu
Block president: Women (General)

