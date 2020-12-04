LDF took strong stand on women empowerment: Anavoor Nagappan

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An effective source-level waste management system implemented by the previous corporation council would be a compelling factor for the people to give a thumping victory for the LDF, according to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

Excerpts.

Q: What is the single most important factor that would work in favour of the LDF this election?

A. Source-level waste management system in the city corporation will play a role. Around 400 tonnes of garbage is produced by the city. It has got rid of the garbage menace despite the closure of the Vilappilsala plant. In panchayats, social security pension will be the most compelling factor for the people to vote for the LDF.

Q. The UDF-BJP alliance was raised by the CPM in the past election also. Is that a wild allegation?

A. No, it is an allegation based on facts. In some wards where the BJP won the last elections, UDF votes saw a huge drop. There were wards in which the UDF got 250 and 600 votes. What else do you need as a proof? A former Congress minister who allied the previous election revived it this time as well.

Q. What is the initial feedback for your experimentation with fresh faces and the increased representation for women?

A. We’ve fielded many well-educated youngsters. Fielding women candidates in general seats is a testimony to our stand on women empowerment.

Q. There were reports that a section of party workers are upset over the ‘import’ of a candidate who is tipped as Mayor if the front is voted to power.

A. That is a baseless allegation since the LDF would never declare a candidate as a prospective Mayor or president.

But we have two or three candidates who could be considered for that post.