UDF keen to come back to power in Pothencode

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Pothencode, the UDF is keen on winning back the block panchayat which has favoured the front for long. Last time, despite coming to power with a 7-6 lead, a no confidence motion toppled the council and LDF came to power. Vembayam Block Congress committee president Manoj Kumar said the UDF will win with absolute majority.

However, among the five panchayats under the block panchayat, only one has favoured the UDF last time.

However, CPM Mangalapuram area secretary Madhu Mullassery expressed confidence in the Left front’s victory. The NDA, meanwhile, has given one seat among the 13 to Kamaraj Congress and is in the hope of securing a win here for the first time.

Pothencode

Divisions 13

Incumbent: LDF: 7, UDF: 6

Candidature LDF: CPM: 10, CPI: 3, UDF: Congress: 12, RSP: 1; NDA: BJP: 12, KKC: 1

Panchayats: Pothencode, Mangalapuram, Azhoor, Andoorkonam, Kadinamkulam.

Block president: General