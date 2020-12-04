UDF, LDF confident of not repeating tie-breaker in Vellanad

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Vellanad, UDF aims to win the block panchayat which it lost on mere luck when both fronts finished ended up in a tie-breaker (8-8). In a draw of lots LDF managed to get the president position, while the UDF had to be satisfied with the vice-president seat in a draw of lots. “We are confident of winning maximum number of seats here. Last time we had some issues with the candidate selection.

That has been rectified and our candidates will win majority of votes,” said C R Udayakumar, Aruvikkara Congress mandalam president. Meanwhile, Mulayara Ratheesh, BJP Kattakada mandalam president and district panchayat candidate, said NDA is set on winning at least five seats. G Stephen, CPM Kattakada area secretary, said LDF would perform well in all seats.

Vellanad

Divisions 16

Incumbent LDF: 8, UDF: 8

Candidature LDF: CPM: 12 CPI: 3 Janata Dal (S): 1 , UDF: All seats Congress; NDA: BJP: 15, BDJS: 1

Panchayats: Kattakada, Poovachal, Kuttichal, Vellanad, Aryanad, Uzhamalaikkal, Tholicode, Vithura

Block president Woman (General)