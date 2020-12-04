Woman detained for allegedly murdering her love child

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody by Nedumangadu police over the suspected murder of her newborn. Viji, hailing from Panavoor, was picked up after neighbours spotted blood drops near her house.

The woman, who is estranged from her husband, is being probed for murdering the baby which she had been delivered on Monday. Viji reportedly had an affair with another man who is said to be the father of the murdered love child.

The neighbours became suspicious after they noticed that Viji had a flat stomach though the baby she had been carrying was nowhere to be found. This prompted them to search the premises of Viji’s house when they came across blood drops.

A detailed search followed and they found the baby buried on the back side of the house. A source said the woman, who was in her ninth month of pregnancy, apparently gave birth by consuming country-made herbal concoctions. To conceal the birth, she allegedly smothered the baby.