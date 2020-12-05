Banking on goodwill factor

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political parties fielding namesake candidates to defeat major opponents is a common thing during elections. However, Kalady corporation ward is getting special attention as three namesake candidates have been fielded against M Rajappan Nair, who is contesting independently under the symbol ‘autorickshaw’. G Rajappan Nair, Rajappan Nair, and S Rajappan Nair are the other candidates independently contesting with ring, hut, and car symbols in that order.

Residents of Kalady are confused as four out of eight candidates contesting in the upcoming polls are named ‘Rajappan Nair’. M Rajappan Nair is a popular figure in Kalady having worked closely with residents in the vicinity for the past 35 years. “Political parties are scared of my popularity which is why three namesake candidates have been fielded. They want to eat into my vote share. It is curious that an independent candidate is getting so much attention,” says M Rajappan Nair.

He has actively worked as an office-bearer of Kalady NSS Karayogam and has been its secretary for the past 15 years. This is his first election. “As a supporter of the Congress, many people expected the party to give me the ticket. As it didn’t happen, people urged me to contest independently. I was moved by the support and decided to contest. The people of Kalady know me well so the namesake candidates won’t make a dent to my prospects. They are neither from Kalady nor have a vote in this ward. I’m 100 per cent sure of my victory,” adds M Rajappan Nair.

He plans to solve the waterlogging problem in the ward if elected. “Development is not limited to constructing or revamping roads. Kalady gets easily flooded after heavy rains and many have to move from the locality due to that. This needs to be avoided. The drainage system has to be revamped and issues of drinking water have to be sorted. I’ll turn Kalady into a place where people will get all the essential services.”“The people of Kalady have trust in me. I like to keep that going and work for the betterment of their lives,” he said.