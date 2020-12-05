STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confident of winning Thiruvananthapuram Corp: VV Rajesh

Wresting Thiruvananthapuram corporation is undoubtedly the topmost priority of the BJP in this local body election.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wresting Thiruvananthapuram corporation is undoubtedly the topmost priority of the BJP in this local body election. Party’s district president V V Rajesh is in the fray to energise the party’s rank and file, for the very reason. TNIE spoke to Rajesh during his hectic campaign schedule. Excerpts. 

How confident are you of the party’s win?
 We won 35 seats last time and lost 20-22 seats by a narrow margin. The political climate is more favourable for us this time. People have realised that we are a credible alternative to both the LDF and UDF. So we are confident of putting up a better performance than last time.

There is criticism that the BJP is focusing more on LDF’s negative aspects than highlighting the work done by BJP councillors. Do you think this sort of negative campaign will work?

That’s not true. We have brought out the report card of our councillors in all wards and the people have recognised our good work. But the LDF’s ineptitude needs to be highlighted equally. We need to make people aware that the LDF, which has not done anything significant for the city in the past 30 years, is shamelessly asking for another five-year term.   

The BJP has claimed that Muslim League is hell-bent on defeating BJP by aligning with both LDF and UDF. But the rival parties see this as your attempt at consolidating Hindu votes.We stand firm on our charge as we see this openly playing out in at least 21 wards. It should not be seen as an attempt at polarisation but just stating the plain truth. 

People are wise enough to see through this game plan; they will reject such ulterior moves. 
The BJP’s ‘development document’ 

has hundreds of promises. Are these just tall claims?
Each and every promise that we have listed out can become a reality. These are not like the dubious projects that the LDF declares. Most of the proposals in the development document are linked to popular Central schemes.

