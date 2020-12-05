STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishermen release whale shark into sea

The fishermen involved in shore seine at Shanghumugham were in for a surprise when they caught a large whale shark by accident on Friday.

Published: 05th December 2020

Fishermen at Shanghumugham rescue a whale shark caught in the net on Friday

Fishermen at Shanghumugham rescue a whale shark caught in the net on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fishermen involved in shore seine at Shanghumugham were in for a surprise when they caught a large whale shark by accident on Friday.They realised it while drawing the net closer and saw a large fish with distinct dots. The fishermen who were aware of the conservation efforts were quick to identify it as a member of highly endangered whale shark, largest known fish species in the world. 

The fishermen were quick to understand the importance of releasing the fish and more efforts were put in to push the ‘gentle giant’ back to sea.According to conservation experts the whale shark caught at Shanghumugham was a juvenile fish around 4-m long and weighing approximately 1,000 kg. Whale sharks can grow up to 40 ft and weigh around 20 tonnes.

“It is a rare whale shark rescue effort. The fishermen in the state had rescued two such sharks in the last three years,” said Sajan John, head, policy and marine project, Wildlife Trust of India.WTI has launched a project to conserve whale sharks in the state.

The first rescue was recorded in Ponnani followed by another rescue in Kozhikode. Usually whale sharks are found between October and March in their migratory path. They come closer to the coast in search of  planktons.

According to Sajan, whale sharks have no predators in sea and it is not edible for humans. “People used to kill sharks and use them as raw material for fertiliser factories. But conservation programmes have started having a positive impact on people,” he said.

The rescue efforts of fishermen have found appreciation from Chief Wildlife Warden, Surendrakumar. “Whale sharks are protected by law. The efforts of fishers to rescue and release the gentle giants are really commendable,” he said. The executive director and CEO of WTI, Vivek Menon, has announced a reward of `10,000 to the fishermen.

