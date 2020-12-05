Less Covid cases, more recoveries, one death in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 279 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 4,034. The number of recoveries went above the number of positive cases after over a week with 452 recoveries. One Covid death was confirmed on the day. Sheela Jacob (70) from Mannanthala is the deceased. As many as 2,101 people are newly under observation in the district taking the total number of people under observation to 32,031 people with 101 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 174 were infected through local transmission among whom four are health workers.

