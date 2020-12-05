Local body polls: Left front confident of retaining Nedumangad

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confident of ruling another five years in Nedumangad municipality, LDF camp expects 28-30 seats out of the 39 wards in the upcoming local body polls. The municipality, ruled by the LDF continuously since 1995, has favoured UDF in the past too. Hence the UDF expects an anti-incumbency wave to bring them back to power here.

CPM Nedumangad area secretary R Jayadevan said the LDF would come back to power with a clear majority. “We’ve done excellent work while in power, that includes construction of 2,000 houses, a crematorium and a park. Our focus will shift to market once we come back to power,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDA which initially expected around 15-16 seats is now confident of many other seats too. “We will win in more seats than we initially expected. The campaigns are in full swing,” said Vijayakumar, party Mandalam president. However, the front is not contesting in one ward here.

Nedumangad

Wards: 39

Incumbent: LDF: 22 (CPM- 20, CPI: 2, UDF: 13, BJP: 4)

Candidature: LDF: 39, UDF: Congress: 38, Independent backed by Muslim League: 1

NDA: BJP: 37 seats

KKC: 1 seat

Not contesting in one seat.