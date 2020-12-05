STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF hopes to topple LDF, BJP looks to make inroads in Vamanapuram

In the 15-seat Vamanapuram block panchayat, the LDF is looking for a clean sweep.

Published: 05th December 2020 05:21 AM

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the 15-seat Vamanapuram block panchayat, the LDF is looking for a clean sweep. The block, which has favoured UDF many times in the past, will also see BJP contesting in all seats. CPM Venjarammoodu area secretary E A Sailm said the LDF will have a landslide victory here. “It’s a confidence we have gained from the support in the field,” said Salim. 

Meanwhile, BJP, hopes to make inroads in the block division through four seats. The NDA has allotted one seat to BDJS, while BJP candidates are fielded in the remaining 14 seats.BJP Vamanapuram Mandalam secretary Anil Vellayamdesham said the party is highly hopeful of winning four seats. With the president position reserved for SC Woman, all three fronts have fielded at least two eligible candidates. 

Meanwhile, DCC vice-president Shanavas Anakuzhi said UDF would secure 12 seats and win the block panchayat. Latha Sajeev contesting from Palode division is the UDF candidate for block panchayat president position. 

Vamanapuram 

Divisions    15
Incumbent:     LDF: 8, UDF: 7 
Candidature:    LDF: CPM-13, CPI-2 , 
UDF: All seats Cong, NDA: BJP-14, BDJS: 1
Panchayats: Manickal, Nellanad, Pullampara, Vamanapuram, Kallara, Pangode, Nanniyode, Peringammala
 Block president : SC woman

