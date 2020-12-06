STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM promises to address artists’ concern over mermaid sculpture

Following massive protests from artists across the state in various forms, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman on Friday.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sagarakanyaka

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following massive protests from artists across the state in various forms, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman on Friday. The protests came in the wake of a helicopter being placed next to the ‘Sagarakanyaka’ (Mermaid) statue made by Kanayi Kunhiraman on Shanghumugam beach. The sculptor and artists rallying with him alleged that the changes being made will ruin the landscape and essence of the sculpture itself.

According to Kanayi, CM assured him that necessary steps will be taken to address the concerns of artists after the local body polls. Meanwhile, the sculptor  maintained that nothing short of removing the helicopter from the vicinity of the mermaid statue can solve the issue.“I am willing to restore the park to how it was. The landscaping was done to suit the statue. Now they have ruined the essence of the work. I will do the restoration work myself without any charge.

The protest itself is very encouraging. The fact that artists came out in large numbers when a work of art was insulted itself means a lot,” said Kanayi. He went on to add that ministers and officials chosen for various posts should have some inclination towards what they are handling.

“The ministers should have some experience or knowledge with regard to the field they are handling. Otherwise such decisions will continue to plague artists. Unwittingly or not they have insulted a work which has been appreciated across the world,” said Kanayi. He referred to his conch sculpture in Veli which is being refurbished as an example of such instances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp