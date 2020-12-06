CM promises to address artists’ concern over mermaid sculpture

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following massive protests from artists across the state in various forms, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman on Friday. The protests came in the wake of a helicopter being placed next to the ‘Sagarakanyaka’ (Mermaid) statue made by Kanayi Kunhiraman on Shanghumugam beach. The sculptor and artists rallying with him alleged that the changes being made will ruin the landscape and essence of the sculpture itself.

According to Kanayi, CM assured him that necessary steps will be taken to address the concerns of artists after the local body polls. Meanwhile, the sculptor maintained that nothing short of removing the helicopter from the vicinity of the mermaid statue can solve the issue.“I am willing to restore the park to how it was. The landscaping was done to suit the statue. Now they have ruined the essence of the work. I will do the restoration work myself without any charge.

The protest itself is very encouraging. The fact that artists came out in large numbers when a work of art was insulted itself means a lot,” said Kanayi. He went on to add that ministers and officials chosen for various posts should have some inclination towards what they are handling.

“The ministers should have some experience or knowledge with regard to the field they are handling. Otherwise such decisions will continue to plague artists. Unwittingly or not they have insulted a work which has been appreciated across the world,” said Kanayi. He referred to his conch sculpture in Veli which is being refurbished as an example of such instances.