STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Polling equipment to be distributed on Monday

A total of 28,26,190 voters will cast their votes in the district on December 8.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the preliminary arrangements for the local body elections now complete, the distribution of polling equipment including the electronic voting machines (EVM) will be held on Monday. District Collector Navjot Khosa urged the public to strictly follow Covid protocol while voting. All polling booths will be disinfected, he said.

A total of 28,26,190 voters will cast their votes in the district on December 8. In 1,727 wards of various local bodies, 6,465 candidates will face the elections in 3,281 polling stations. Among voters 14,89,287 are women, 13,36,882 are men, and 21 are transgender people.  Four polling officers, one attender and one police officer will be present in each polling station.

The number of booth agents present for candidates shouldn’t exceed 10. Every polling station will have water, soap and sanitiser available. Voters queuing outside polling stations should also follow social distancing. The distribution of polling slips around the booths should also be done following Covid protocol.

Campaign material on the premises of polling stations should be removed by Sunday evening. In the corporation and municipalities, materials within 100m of the booth should be removed, while in panchayats, materials within 200m should be removed.

Who is voting?

Panchayat
Voters: 18,37,307
Women: 9,73,932
Men: 8,63,363
Transpersons: 12  
T’Puram city corporation 
Voters: 8,02,799
Women: 4,18,065
Men: 3,84,726
Transpersons: 8
Municipalities 
Neyyattinkara
Voters: 64,475
Women: 34,236
Men: 30,239
Nedumangad
Voters: 55,966
Women: 30,086
Men: 25,879
Transpersons: 1
Attingal
Voters: 32,658
Women: 14,983
Men: 17,675
Varkala
Voters: 32,985
Women: 17,985
Men: 15,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local body polls
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp