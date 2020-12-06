STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varkala keeps surprise till the end

LDF confident of repeating win, UDF certain anti-incumbency factor will work to its advantage

Published: 06th December 2020

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala municipality is witnessing a close fight between the LDF and UDF this time. While the LDF is confident of notching up a back-to-back win on the basis of its performance, the UDF is certain that the anti-incumbency factor will work to its advantage. Senior LDF leader V Sunil said the CPM-led alliance was first off the blocks in announcing the list of candidates and it has managed to retain the head start it got during campaigning.

“We are banking on the sterling performance of the outgoing council which implemented several development programmes. The head start also enabled our candidates to stay ahead in campaigning. Already, they have completed three or four rounds of campaigning in their respective wards,” he said.

He said the controversies dogging the state government will not impact the municipal elections. “That is a wrong assumption. During the house visits people spoke to us about local issues and things that matter in their lives like  social security pension and free food kit. People are quite happy with the state government,” he said, adding, the LDF is sure to win over 20 seats. Sunil is seeking mandate from the Hospital Ward of the municipal council.

S Jayasree, Opposition leader in the outgoing council, is hopeful that the municipality will repeat its history of choosing the LDF and the UDF alternatively. “There are sufficient reasons for  history to repeat itself since people are disgusted with both the municipal council and  the government. The partisan attitude of the outgoing municipal leadership towards the wards represented by Opposition members will work against them,” she said, forecasting 18-20 seats for the UDF this time.

According to Jayasree, the previous council used development projects as a cover for engaging in corruption. “Since people are aware of the corruption of the outgoing council, we will win comfortably ,” she said. BJP leader Priya Gopan believes the NDA is set for a big victory this time. She said the alliance’s previous tally of three seats will increase at least threefold this time. “It will be a spectacular win though we won’t be able to call the shots in the council.

People have great admiration for the BJP councillors in the outgoing council on account of their good work.  The image we have among the public is our biggest strength which clearly showed that we worked for everyone and not merely our partymen,” she said.  Of the three BJP councillors who had served in the previous council, only two are contesting in this election. Both of them are trying their luck in new seats as their sitting seats have been reserved for SC candidates. “But both of us were already familiar to voters in the new wards. They are well  aware of our track record,” she said.  

33 Total wards  

32,985
Total voters
Male: 15,000
Female: 17,985
Previous Council 
LDF- 18
UDF- 12, NDA-3

