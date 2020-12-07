Gas balloons explode during campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political activists engaged in last-minute campaign at Nettayam junction here on Sunday evening had a close shave as gas balloons used during the roadshow exploded after catching fire. The incident happened during the procession carried out by independent candidate Nallaperumal. Vattiyoorkavu police said the explosion occurred when a cracker was reportedly burst by Nallaperumal’s supporters. The sparks from the cracker fell on the balloons resulting in mild explosion. But since the conflagration occurred on a vacant part of the road, a tragedy was luckily averted. One of the shops was partly gutted. The candidate also picked up injuries, the sources said. Police, meanwhile, have arrested two people in connection with the incident.