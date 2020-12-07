STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt Agriculture college holds international webinar on soil

Essay writing, poster making and folk song competitions were conducted in connection with the event and the winners were awarded certificates during the function.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Soil Day was celebrated on Saturday at the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, College of Agriculture, at Vellayani here by organising a webinar on international soil based on the theme ‘Keep soil alive, protect soil biodiversity’.

K C Manorama Thampatti, professor and head, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, welcomed the guests and delegates while R Chandra Babu, vice-chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University inaugurated the event which was presided over by A Anil Kumar, dean, College of Agriculture. The keynote address was delivered by the soil scientist and the World Food Prize-2020 laureate Rattan Lal (University Professor of Soil Science and Director, Carbon Management and Sequestration Centre, Ohio State University, USA).

K S Anilkumar (principal scientist, NBSS; LUP, Bengaluru) and Sindhu Jagadamma (assistant professor, Biosystems Engineering; Soil Science Department, University of Tennessee, USA) presented papers on various aspects of soil resource management in the perspective of soil biodiversity. ‘Mannupariposhanam Kaarshika Samridhikkayi’ – a ready reckoner handbook for various stakeholders of agriculture based on management aspects of soil fertility, plant nutrition, natural resource and land use - was released by the Vice Chancellor. Soil health cards prepared by analysing soil samples from the fields were distributed to farmers.

Essay writing, poster making and folk song competitions were conducted in connection with the event and the winners were awarded certificates during the function. Roy Stephen (associate director of Research, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Southern Zone, Vellayani) and Thomas George (professor and head, All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues) members of the General Council, Kerala Agricultural University delivered felicitations during the programme. R. Rani B, professor, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry proposed a vote of thanks.

