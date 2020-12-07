STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hopes float as Thiruvananthapuram goes to poll tomorrow

Poll crucial for all three major fronts as parties often emerge winners by razor thin margins

Published: 07th December 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

polling booth

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political parties are keeping their fingers crossed as the city is all set for local body polls on Tuesday. As active campaigning ended on Sunday evening, candidates are trying to put up a vague picture on voter turnout. However, uncertainty looms large because of the pandemic situation in the state. 

Leaving no stones unturned in giving a lasting impression on the minds of voters, the candidates have decided to meet voters on Monday though active campaign has ended. Wards that had thin victory margins in the previous elections will be a great concern for the party that won in 2015, while it gives hope for the others to effect a change.

However, poll managers, who assessed the days-long campaigns, have already acknowledged that it would be a hung council with no party getting a majority to rule. The mayor will have a tough task managing the council and setting major development goals for the city in the next five years. With the mayor post reserved for women, both the LDF and the NDA have fielded 57 women candidates each in the 100-member council, while the UDF fielded 53 women in the fray. 

Meanwhile, the last days of campaigning saw the leading parties trading charges against each other for forming unholy electoral alliances. The BJP accused the CPM and the Congress of forming alliances in 26 wards to defeat NDA candidates, while the CPM accused the Congress for partnering with the BJP to defeat CPM candidates. 

LDF minister Kadakamppally Surendran and former Mayor V K Prashant came out with allegations of alliances between the BJP and the Congress. However, V S Sivakumar, MLA, mocked the allegations which, according to him, was made out of fear of losing the election. Former BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan also accused the LDF and the UDF of colluding with each other to defeat NDA candidates.

In the 2015 elections, the rise of the NDA denied the CPM a clear majority while relegating the UDF to the third position. The NDA snatched 21 seats from the LDF and nine from the UDF gaining 34 wards. Congress leaders, who are striving to bring back their lost glory ,claimed that the candidate list is better this time. “We have brought in experienced councillors in the city region. They would be back with our strong base in the coastal area,” said a UDF leader. It has fielded former councillors in wards such as Vanchiyoor, Vazhuthacaud, Shastamangalam, Kunnukuzhi, that are currently held by LDF.But rebel candidates are worrying for the UDF in at least 10 wards. The front is also facing trouble from namesakes who could prove costly.

However, all the three fronts are yet to announce their mayor candidate. The LDF has been wary of announcing a mayor candidate before elections as it lost three major candidates last time, including C Jayanbabu. The front may consider A G Oleena (Kunnukuzhi candidate), S Pushpalatha (All India Democratic Women’s Association) and P Jameela Sreedharan (former PSC member) for the post. The UDF is likely to consider C Omana, Vanaja Rajendrababu and P S Sarojam. The NDA might consider its leaders such as Simi Jyotish, R C Beena and G S Manju for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram poll
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp