Hopes float as Thiruvananthapuram goes to poll tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political parties are keeping their fingers crossed as the city is all set for local body polls on Tuesday. As active campaigning ended on Sunday evening, candidates are trying to put up a vague picture on voter turnout. However, uncertainty looms large because of the pandemic situation in the state.

Leaving no stones unturned in giving a lasting impression on the minds of voters, the candidates have decided to meet voters on Monday though active campaign has ended. Wards that had thin victory margins in the previous elections will be a great concern for the party that won in 2015, while it gives hope for the others to effect a change.

However, poll managers, who assessed the days-long campaigns, have already acknowledged that it would be a hung council with no party getting a majority to rule. The mayor will have a tough task managing the council and setting major development goals for the city in the next five years. With the mayor post reserved for women, both the LDF and the NDA have fielded 57 women candidates each in the 100-member council, while the UDF fielded 53 women in the fray.

Meanwhile, the last days of campaigning saw the leading parties trading charges against each other for forming unholy electoral alliances. The BJP accused the CPM and the Congress of forming alliances in 26 wards to defeat NDA candidates, while the CPM accused the Congress for partnering with the BJP to defeat CPM candidates.

LDF minister Kadakamppally Surendran and former Mayor V K Prashant came out with allegations of alliances between the BJP and the Congress. However, V S Sivakumar, MLA, mocked the allegations which, according to him, was made out of fear of losing the election. Former BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan also accused the LDF and the UDF of colluding with each other to defeat NDA candidates.

In the 2015 elections, the rise of the NDA denied the CPM a clear majority while relegating the UDF to the third position. The NDA snatched 21 seats from the LDF and nine from the UDF gaining 34 wards. Congress leaders, who are striving to bring back their lost glory ,claimed that the candidate list is better this time. “We have brought in experienced councillors in the city region. They would be back with our strong base in the coastal area,” said a UDF leader. It has fielded former councillors in wards such as Vanchiyoor, Vazhuthacaud, Shastamangalam, Kunnukuzhi, that are currently held by LDF.But rebel candidates are worrying for the UDF in at least 10 wards. The front is also facing trouble from namesakes who could prove costly.

However, all the three fronts are yet to announce their mayor candidate. The LDF has been wary of announcing a mayor candidate before elections as it lost three major candidates last time, including C Jayanbabu. The front may consider A G Oleena (Kunnukuzhi candidate), S Pushpalatha (All India Democratic Women’s Association) and P Jameela Sreedharan (former PSC member) for the post. The UDF is likely to consider C Omana, Vanaja Rajendrababu and P S Sarojam. The NDA might consider its leaders such as Simi Jyotish, R C Beena and G S Manju for the post.