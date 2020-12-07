Pravachambalam-Kodinada Rd to be commissioned next month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway starting from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram is all set to be commissioned by the end of January. The works have almost been completed on the 5,5km stretch. The corridor will ease the traffic congestion on the stretch which remained a major issue for motorists for a long time.

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd which has undertaken the work has confirmed that the stretch would be commissioned by the end of January.“The stretch from Kodinada to Vedivechankovil has been completed, including the construction of the median. Similarly, the construction of median has begun from Vedivechankovil to Pallichal. At Pravachambalam side, the first layer tarring has begun. We plan to complete the two-layer tarring by this month-end. The other works including the construction of the median till Pravachambalam will be completed next month. So the stretch will be commissioned next month,” said M Bijesh, ULCCS project engineer.

Unlike in the first phase of the project from Karamana to Pravachambalam, the median will have street lights and garden as part of the beautification. The ULCCS has already constructed the footpath, retaining walls and drains. It won the contract for widening the stretch from Pravachambalam to Kodinada on an estimate of `112 crore in June last year. However, the work lagged due to Covid spread and rainfall.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand of motorists and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala. Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on two sides of the road.