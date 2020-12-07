STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pravachambalam-Kodinada Rd to be commissioned next month

Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on two sides of the road.

Published: 07th December 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

The six-lane stretch at Kodinada near Balaramapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway starting from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram is all set to be commissioned by the end of January. The works have almost been completed on the 5,5km stretch. The corridor will ease the traffic congestion on the stretch which remained a major issue for motorists for a long time.

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd which has undertaken the work has confirmed that the stretch would be commissioned by the end of January.“The stretch from Kodinada to Vedivechankovil has been completed, including the construction of the median. Similarly, the construction of median has begun from Vedivechankovil to Pallichal. At Pravachambalam side, the first layer tarring has begun. We plan to complete the two-layer tarring by this month-end. The other works including the construction of the median till Pravachambalam will be completed next month. So the stretch will be commissioned next month,” said M Bijesh, ULCCS project engineer.

Unlike in the first phase of the project from Karamana to Pravachambalam, the median will have street lights and garden as part of the beautification. The ULCCS has already constructed the footpath, retaining walls and drains. It won the contract for widening the stretch from Pravachambalam to Kodinada on an estimate of `112 crore in June last year. However, the work lagged due to Covid spread and rainfall.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand of motorists and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala. Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on two sides of the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp