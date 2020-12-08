STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Havildar threatens officer with knife in SAP camp

Published: 08th December 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a freak incident ahead of the local body elections, a havildar attached with the Special Armed Police (SAP), Peroorkada threatened to kill his senior officer with a knife after he was shifted from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram for election duty.The havildar (name being withheld) was first asked to report in Kollam rural limits for election duty.

However, he was later told to join the election duty in Thiruvananthapuram rural district as the region had dearth of policemen. Sources said the havildar was upset over this change of place of duty. He also reportedly suffered from mental issues and was undergoing treatment for the same.  SAP sources said the havildar brandishing a sword went to the quarters of Assistant Commandant Shameer Khan, which was located at the first floor of the building, and threatened him. 

“He also threatened to end his life after harming the Assistant Commandant. As the officer managed to close down the door of his room to protect him, the havildar dropped the knife and tried to jump off the first floor. But the officer managed to pull him back,” sources added. Meanwhile, Armed Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar has ordered a probe on the incident.

