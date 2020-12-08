Local body polls: Covid protocol violated?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rush was witnessed at Sarvodaya School at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar in the capital where distribution of polling material for all the 100 wards of the city corporation was carried out.

Despite the State Election Commission arranging the polling material in the buses earmarked for polling teams, there were complaints of Covid protocol violation at the distribution centre by the officials deployed for election duty.

Meanwhile, district administration officials said the rush was witnessed only in the initial hours and the confusion was soon sorted out. Health Minister K K Shailaja warned officials not to lower the vigil against Covid.