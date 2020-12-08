Stage set for local body polls in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stage has been set for the 28,26,190 voters who will cast their votes in the 3,281 polling booths in the district on Tuesday. The distribution of polling equipment, including EVMs, was completed on Monday.

Mock PollingMock polling will begin one hour prior to voting in all the 3,281 booths in the presence of candidates and agents, and the results will be shown to agents. After the mock poll, clear button will be pressed to clear the votes before sealing it again. Polling agents will sign on them, and polling will begin at 7 am.

No campaigning outside polling booths

No campaigning should be done outside polling booths. Campaigning is prohibited within 100 metres of the booth in municipalities and Corporation, while it is 200 metres in panchayats. Booths of candidates should not be set up within the given distance either.

Covid protocol

Strict Covid protocol must be followed outside and inside polling booths. Sanitiser should be used while entering and exiting polling booths. Masks should be used and should be removed only if it’s necessary to verify using identity card. No more than three voters should be inside a polling booth at the same time.

Panchayat

Voters: 18,37,307

Male: 8,63,363

Female: 9,73,932,

Transgender : 12

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Voters: 8,02,799

Male: 3,84,726

Female: 4,18,065 ,

Transgender: 8

Municipalities

Neyyattinkara municipality

Voters: 64,475

Male: 30,239

Female: 34,236

Nedumangad municipality

Voters: 55,966

Male: 25,879

Female : 30,086

Transgender: 1

Attingal municipality

Voters: 32,658

Male: 17,675

Female: 14,983

Varkala municipality

Voters: 32,985

Male: 15,000

Female: 17,985

Covid patients can cast votes in polling booths

T’Puram: Covid patients or those in quarantine who are included in the certified list for special postal votes till 3 pm on Monday can cast their votes through postal ballots. Those persons who test positive or go in quarantine after 3 pm can walk to the polling booth and exercise their franchise after all other voters have cast votes. The voters should wear PPE kits and have a certificate provided by the designated health officer. Before Covid patients enter polling booth, officials inside should also wear PPE kits.