Stage set for local body polls in Capital

Distribution of polling equipment, including EVMs, completed in district

Published: 08th December 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stage has been set for the 28,26,190 voters who will cast their votes in the 3,281 polling booths in the district on Tuesday. The distribution of polling equipment, including EVMs, was completed on Monday.

Mock PollingMock polling will begin one hour prior to voting in all the 3,281 booths in the presence of candidates and agents, and the results will be shown to agents. After the mock poll, clear button will be pressed to clear the votes before sealing it again. Polling agents will sign on them, and polling will begin at 7 am.

 No campaigning outside polling booths
No campaigning should be done outside polling booths. Campaigning is prohibited within 100 metres of the booth in municipalities and Corporation, while it is 200 metres in panchayats. Booths of candidates should not be set up within the given distance either.

Covid protocol
Strict Covid protocol must be followed outside and inside  polling booths. Sanitiser should be used while entering and exiting polling booths. Masks should be used and should be removed only if it’s necessary to verify using identity card. No more than three voters should be inside a polling booth at the same time.

Panchayat
Voters:     18,37,307
Male:     8,63,363  
Female:      9,73,932,
Transgender : 12
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
Voters:      8,02,799
Male:      3,84,726  
Female:     4,18,065 ,
Transgender: 8
Municipalities
Neyyattinkara municipality
Voters:      64,475
Male:      30,239 
Female:      34,236
Nedumangad municipality
Voters:     55,966
Male:      25,879
Female :     30,086
Transgender: 1    
Attingal municipality
Voters:      32,658
Male:      17,675  
Female:      14,983
Varkala municipality
Voters:     32,985
Male:     15,000
Female:     17,985

Covid patients can cast votes in polling booths
T’Puram: Covid patients or those in quarantine who are included in the certified list for special postal votes till 3 pm on Monday can cast their votes through postal ballots. Those persons who test positive or go in quarantine after 3 pm can walk to the polling booth and exercise their franchise after all other voters have cast votes. The voters should wear PPE kits and have a certificate provided by the designated health officer. Before Covid patients enter polling booth, officials inside should also wear PPE kits.

