272 new Covid cases, more recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 272 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday taking the total active cases to 3,819. The day also saw 350 recoveries and four Covid deaths.

Hashim, 51, from Pangode, Hanil Singh, 55, from Karakkonam, Gopinathan Nair, 70, from Marayamuttam and Naseema Beevi, 47, from Venjarammoodu are the deceased. As many as 1,689 people are newly under observation in the district, while 110 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 169 are through local transmission among which four are health workers.

Thiruvananthapuram

New cases 272

Recoveries 350

Deaths 4

Total deaths 576

Total cases 74,808

Total recoveries 70,546

Active cases 3,819