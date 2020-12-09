272 new Covid cases, more recoveries
As many as 272 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday taking the total active cases to 3,819. The day also saw 350 recoveries and four Covid deaths.
Published: 09th December 2020 05:59 AM | Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:59 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 272 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday taking the total active cases to 3,819. The day also saw 350 recoveries and four Covid deaths.
Hashim, 51, from Pangode, Hanil Singh, 55, from Karakkonam, Gopinathan Nair, 70, from Marayamuttam and Naseema Beevi, 47, from Venjarammoodu are the deceased. As many as 1,689 people are newly under observation in the district, while 110 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 169 are through local transmission among which four are health workers.
Thiruvananthapuram
New cases 272
Recoveries 350
Deaths 4
Total deaths 576
Total cases 74,808
Total recoveries 70,546
Active cases 3,819