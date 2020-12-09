STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
272 new Covid cases, more recoveries

As many as 272 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday taking the total active cases to 3,819. The day also saw 350 recoveries and four Covid deaths. 

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 272 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Tuesday taking the total active cases to 3,819. The day also saw 350 recoveries and four Covid deaths. 
Hashim, 51, from Pangode, Hanil Singh, 55, from Karakkonam, Gopinathan Nair, 70, from Marayamuttam and Naseema Beevi, 47, from Venjarammoodu are the deceased.  As many as 1,689 people are newly under observation in the district, while 110 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 169 are through local transmission among which four are health workers.

Thiruvananthapuram
New cases    272
Recoveries    350
Deaths    4
Total deaths    576
Total cases    74,808
Total recoveries    70,546
Active cases    3,819 

