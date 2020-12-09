Age, health no bar for Shankari

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come rain or drought, 85-year-old Shankari knew she would vote in the elections. Not one to miss the ‘ritual’, she walked out of the polling booth at the Government LPS, Muttacaud, with a victorious smile. Despite age-related diseases, the Thozichal resident arrived to vote with her neighbour Ruhalath Beevi.



“I didn’t want to miss my chance citing health issues,” said Shankari, who has been voting for more than 60 years. All candidates contesting in Kovalam ward had visited Shankari during campaigning. She shared a few light moments with some of them at the booth.

“I voted for the person who can effectively serve people. The winning representative should work day and night for the development of the area,” she said. Shankari highlighted that her daughter was not in favour of her voting due to the pandemic.

“I was unwell a few days ago and doubted my chances to vote. But I couldn’t contain my excitement when the polling dates were declared. My daughter was worried for my safety, but Ruhalath has been a great help,” she said. Now, Shankari awaits the assembly elections next year. “I can’t recall the number of times I’ve voted. Hopefully, my health will permit to vote in the upcoming elections too,” she added.

