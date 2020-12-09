STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anxious, excited first-time voters place their bets

Despite an air of uncertainty due to the pandemic, first-time voters were thrilled about the announcement of the polling dates of the local body elections.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

First-time voters share their joy by displaying the indelible ink on their fingers. A scene at the Cotton Hill High School | Vincent Pulickal

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite an air of uncertainty due to the pandemic, first-time voters were thrilled about the announcement of the polling dates of the local body elections. The possibility of getting affected by the virus did not deter their enthusiasm, and many arrived on time to exercise their franchise. While some saw this as a chance to align closer to their political views, the others focused on candidates who vouched for development. 

“I analysed candidates based on their manifestoes. As I reside near the NH bypass area which faces several issues, I voted for the representative whom I felt could solve our problems,” said Ajesh Chandran R J, a BCom student.For Kovalam-native Abhinaya Lal J S, the first vote was an edgy business. 

“I was impressed by the initiatives carried out by the former Kovalam ward member. Developmental projects should not be halted. I voted accordingly. Encountering the electronic voting machines and various party symbols were a tad bit confusing. Fortunately, my first vote was in a local body election. Now I can confidently vote in the assembly elections,” she said.

As a first-time voter, Sajna Nihas, a BA Economics student, felt a sense of responsibility to pick the right candidate. “Every vote counts. I will be exercising my franchise in the upcoming elections,” she said. 

Mahima S, a nurse, had to wait till the age of 22 to cast her first vote. “Earlier, I wasn’t aware of the importance to vote. This time, I was determined to choose the candidate I considered appropriate. We should support candidates who advocate the development of our respective areas,” she said. The health worker was excited and wasn’t apprehensive of the virus. “Sufficient safety measures were taken,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local body polls first-time voters
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp