Anxious, excited first-time voters place their bets

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite an air of uncertainty due to the pandemic, first-time voters were thrilled about the announcement of the polling dates of the local body elections. The possibility of getting affected by the virus did not deter their enthusiasm, and many arrived on time to exercise their franchise. While some saw this as a chance to align closer to their political views, the others focused on candidates who vouched for development.

“I analysed candidates based on their manifestoes. As I reside near the NH bypass area which faces several issues, I voted for the representative whom I felt could solve our problems,” said Ajesh Chandran R J, a BCom student.For Kovalam-native Abhinaya Lal J S, the first vote was an edgy business.

“I was impressed by the initiatives carried out by the former Kovalam ward member. Developmental projects should not be halted. I voted accordingly. Encountering the electronic voting machines and various party symbols were a tad bit confusing. Fortunately, my first vote was in a local body election. Now I can confidently vote in the assembly elections,” she said.

As a first-time voter, Sajna Nihas, a BA Economics student, felt a sense of responsibility to pick the right candidate. “Every vote counts. I will be exercising my franchise in the upcoming elections,” she said.

Mahima S, a nurse, had to wait till the age of 22 to cast her first vote. “Earlier, I wasn’t aware of the importance to vote. This time, I was determined to choose the candidate I considered appropriate. We should support candidates who advocate the development of our respective areas,” she said. The health worker was excited and wasn’t apprehensive of the virus. “Sufficient safety measures were taken,” she said.