Bakery staffer throws hot milk on man during brawl

One person suffered burns after a bakery staffer allegedly threw hot milk at him during a brawl at Melemukku near Pothencode on Tuesday evening.

An argument broke out between the two groups which progressed into a brawl.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person suffered burns after a bakery staffer allegedly threw hot milk at him during a brawl at Melemukku near Pothencode on Tuesday evening. The Pothencode police said the incident happened during a brawl between the bakery staff and a group of people hailing from Kanyakulangara, who were travelling in a car. 

The police said the staff of Munnas bakery and local people intervened when the car knocked down a two-wheeler being driven by a woman and the three car passengers verbally abused her. The passengers picked up a fight with the people and the bakery staff. 

They left the place but soon returned with more people. Seeing the car returning, one of the bakery employees took a photograph with his mobile phone and that infuriated the passengers. They ransacked the shop and entered into a pitched fight with the bakery staff. During this, hot milk was thrown at one of the men by a staffer.

Pothencode Station House Officer Gopi D said the car passengers entered into a fight with the bakery staff and the locals that culminated in the incident. “The car passengers precipitated the trouble, which soon erupted into a free for all,” he said.  The man, who sustained burns on his neck and back, is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the bakery staffer has also lodged a complaint alleging assault by the car passengers.

