District registers 69.76% polling despite pandemic threat

THIRUVANANTHAPUR: Despite the Covid-19 threat, people turned up in large numbers to polling booths to exercise their voting rights on Monday. A voting percentage of 69.76, though a bit short of the 72.6 per cent recorded in 2015, is being considered a major achievement by political parties to bring people to the polling booths amid the pandemic.Most votes were cast in the first half of the day as voters expected less crowding in the morning. Often, social distancing norms were disregarded as people lined up in large numbers. By afternoon, the voting percentage touched 50 at the block level while it took some more time in the city to reach the same figure.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and Suresh Gopi, MLAs K S Sabarinathan and V Joy, and CPM leader M A Baby were among the prominent personalities who voted in the first phase of the local body elections. Former chief ministers V S Achuthanandan and A K Antony refrained from voting because of health reasons.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena could not cast his vote in Poojapura ward as his name was not included in the voters’ list. The electoral process was largely smooth except for some stray incidents. Nasar, a native of Kattakada, was arrested for trying to cast a bogus vote in the name of Muhammad Mustafa at booth number 5 in Palayam. The EVM developed glitches in two booths, with the booth at Pulimath in Kilimanoor experiencing repeated troubles. Meanwhile, workers of the CPM and the BJP clashed in Nedumangad panchayat over arranging conveyance for voters.

4 spl voters exercise franchise in T’Puram

T’Puram: The capital district had four special voters on Tuesday. As per initial reports provided by officials, three Covid patients and one in quarantine cast their votes after 6 pm. The officials added that a clear picture will only emerge by Wednesday as health as well as polling officials will have to compile the data. “Four special voters cast their votes in the allotted time slot.

They produced the required Form 19C granted by designated health officers,” said an official with the district administration. Of the special voters, two voted at Vilappil and one at Malayinkeezhu, who were Covid positive ones and the other from Kunnukuzhy is the one undergoing quarantine. Earlier, the State Election Commission had stipulated that special voters will be allowed to vote after all normal voters waiting in line at 6 pm cast their vote. It was mandated that polling staff and booth agents should wear PPE kits before special voters enter the booth. All normal procedures were made applicable for them as well.