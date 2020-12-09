Fisherfolk in Capital exercise franchise, push Covid protocol to the corner

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to fear posed by political parties that the fisher folk community might not turn up in large numbers in the local body polls due to the pandemic scare and also due to the threat of Cyclone Burevi, high turnout was witnessed in Poonthura, Valiyathura, Vizhinjam and Poovar areas in Thiruvananthapuram. But in majority areas, including Karumkulam panchayat, social distancing was not being maintained and masks were not worn properly throwing caution to winds.

There was utter chaos at Leo XIII Higher Secondary School at Pulluvila where scores of voters, without face masks, thronged the booth in large numbers by noon. The police and the Motor Vehicles Department officials had a tough time advising the voters to return home after they had exercised their franchise.

“The MVD had come up with 100 masks to be distributed among the voters who did not have face masks. It was disappointing to see the youth throwing away or tearing away the masks in front of us. The people here give scant regard to law,” an MVD official told TNIE. When asked why they were not adhering to Covid protocol, a group of women voters at Pulluvila said they felt suffocated while wearing the masks and the “Lord would protect us from Covid.” Right from the first hour of polling, long queues were found at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Vettucaud. Priya James, 29, who works with the Air India hangar had come along with her father James Sebastian “to cast vote for good governance”.

When the UDF has highlighted gold smuggling case as a key poll issue, 60-year-old Susamma John opined that topics of local development took a back seat when corruption has been given priority. In Valiyathura, voters started trickling in after 9 am where the local political parties had arranged vehicles to bring the elderly and the physically-challenged to the booths. At the six booths at the Ponnara Sreedhar Menon Government Model UP School, voters without masks queued up for long hours within the first four hours of polling without maintaining physical distancing.

“I had to wait for more than 30 minutes to cast my vote. Unfortunately, my husband’s vote was in a different booth,” said 43-year-old Vidya Mol At Poonthura St Philomena’s Girls High School which had more than 8,700 voters, also saw a huge turnout. But many voters had to return home without casting votes after they realised their names were not included in the polling list.

In the forenoon, very few voters turned up at the Government Harbour LP School, adjacent to Vizhinjam harbour. “To a certain extent we are indebted to the state government for providing free ration kits. But a stage has come where our children are no longer keen to have the ration rice as our staple diet. Our vote is for secularism as we are worried about the corruption practices,” said Kochu Thresia and Thankam, two women voters at St Joseph’s LP School, Chowara.