STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Not a drop to drink: Sasthamangalam residents see no end to their water woes

In response to the petition, Justice Antony Dominic directed to ensure people with no water storage facility are not denied their right to access drinking water.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

water connection, water line, drinking water, water

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite repeated complaints raised by the residents of Sasthamangalam Mangalam Lane regarding drinking water shortage in the area, no steps seem have been taken by the authorities concerned to resolve the issue. Around 175 families residing in the vicinity have been going through an ordeal owing to the water crisis.

A petition was submitted by G Jayakumar, secretary of Sasthamangalam Mangalam Lane Residents’ Association to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission stating that despite lodging complaints about water shortage in the area, officials at the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) here failed to act on the matter and instead instructed residents to set up water storage tanks in the compounds of their homes. In response to the petition, Justice Antony Dominic directed to ensure people with no water storage facility are not denied their right to access drinking water.

The locality is one of the oldest residential areas in the city where houses constructed decades ago do not have enough space to install a water storage tank. Jayakumar said, “After the old pipes were replaced with new ones, the water pressure has become less, causing inconvenience to residents.” He added that the cost of buying and installing a water tank amounts to `30,000 which is a steep expense.

“Since my house is situated at a higher level, we have always been facing severe water scarcity,” said Parvathi Pillai, a resident. The KWA officials, however, pointed that it is not feasible to supply water round the clock to all residents. John Koshy, KWA executive engineer (north) said, “We have already been supplying uninterrupted water for over fours hours to the residents of Sasthamangalam Mangalam Lane. The problem is being faced by people who don’t have water storage tanks. The water shortage will be addressed once the work on the 75 mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara is completed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasthamangalam drinking water
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp