Not a drop to drink: Sasthamangalam residents see no end to their water woes

Steni Simon

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite repeated complaints raised by the residents of Sasthamangalam Mangalam Lane regarding drinking water shortage in the area, no steps seem have been taken by the authorities concerned to resolve the issue. Around 175 families residing in the vicinity have been going through an ordeal owing to the water crisis.

A petition was submitted by G Jayakumar, secretary of Sasthamangalam Mangalam Lane Residents’ Association to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission stating that despite lodging complaints about water shortage in the area, officials at the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) here failed to act on the matter and instead instructed residents to set up water storage tanks in the compounds of their homes. In response to the petition, Justice Antony Dominic directed to ensure people with no water storage facility are not denied their right to access drinking water.

The locality is one of the oldest residential areas in the city where houses constructed decades ago do not have enough space to install a water storage tank. Jayakumar said, “After the old pipes were replaced with new ones, the water pressure has become less, causing inconvenience to residents.” He added that the cost of buying and installing a water tank amounts to `30,000 which is a steep expense.

“Since my house is situated at a higher level, we have always been facing severe water scarcity,” said Parvathi Pillai, a resident. The KWA officials, however, pointed that it is not feasible to supply water round the clock to all residents. John Koshy, KWA executive engineer (north) said, “We have already been supplying uninterrupted water for over fours hours to the residents of Sasthamangalam Mangalam Lane. The problem is being faced by people who don’t have water storage tanks. The water shortage will be addressed once the work on the 75 mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara is completed.”