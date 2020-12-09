STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll of many hopes

Maheen Kannu, who hails from Poonthura coast in Thiruvananthapuram, lost his job at a leading cargo company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, due to the pandemic.

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maheen Kannu, who hails from Poonthura coast in Thiruvananthapuram, lost his job at a leading cargo company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, due to the pandemic. He had come down for his annual holidays in early February only to be asked to stay back. Forty-seven-year-old Maheen is currently eking out a living by driving an autorickshaw, taking care of a five-member family. He casted his vote at St Philomena’s Girls High School at Poonthura in Manikyavilakam ward under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The travails of the last several months were evident on Maheen’s face. Even though he feels that fate prevented him from returning to Saudi Arabia, he is hopeful of finding a way back when things improve. Now, he is a tad bit disappointed that the political parties have not come to the aid of NRIs who have fallen into dire straits to make both ends meet.

For example, Maheen was denied the I5,000 aid provided by NORKA-Roots because he had returned home after January 1.“It would have helped me buy food for the family for at least a month. Unfortunately, I didn’t get it.

Three months ago, I managed to marry off one of my daughters. Now I am in deep debt. I am earning around Rs 1,000 per day driving my autorickshaw. I also pay a monthly vehicle loan instalment of I5,200,” said Maheen who says his vote is for the candidate who promised development.

 In Poonthura, one can see scores of NRKs like Maheen who have been troubled by the pandemic. M Subair, another NRI who lost his job to the Covid threat, has a similar story. “I am planning to return to the Middle East because I realised that renting a car will not help me in the long run”, he said.

Local body polls
India Matters
